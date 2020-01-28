Kiwanis Club inducts new member: Laura Mulhaul

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is now the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey

PARSIPPANY — At the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Annual Awards Dinner, President Frank Cahill inducted new member Laura Mulhaul.

Club President Frank Cahill presented Laura with her membership plaque and Sponsoring Member Michael Mulhual placed the official Kiwanis membership pin on Laura.

Frank Cahill said “We welcome Laura to this global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany is the largest Kiwanis Club in the State of New Jersey with 75 members. New members are always welcome. (Click here for more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany). Kiwanis members dedicate more than 6 million volunteer hours and invest more than $100 million in service projects that strengthen communities and serve children every year. Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany ensures that all children have the opportunity to lead healthy, successful lives. They believe that by helping one child, you help the world.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany meets every Thursday at 7:15 a.m. at Empire Diner, 1315 Route 46. For more information on Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany click here.

