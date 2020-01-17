Three Board Members Take Oath of Office

PARSIPPANY — During the Reorganization Meeting of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education, Andrew Choffo, Alison Cogan and Kendra Von Achen took the Oath of Office for a three year term as a member of the Board of Education. The Oath of Office was administered by Mrs. Katherine Gilfillan, Esq.

During the November General Election, Alison Cogan received 5,232 votes; Kendra Von Achen received 4,573 and Andrew Choffo received 4,552 votes, to fill the three available seats. Andrew Choffo and Alison Cogan term was up on December 31, 2019. Mr. Joseph Cistaro’s term was also up on December 31, but he chose not to seek reelection.

Mr. Robert Quinn also was seeking a seat on the Board, but came in fourth place, receiving 4,132 votes.

Also at the reorganization meeting, Mr. Frank NEglia was elected to serve as President and Ms. Alison Cogan as Vice President.

Comments

Comments