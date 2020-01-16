Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment – January 15, 2020

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Adjustment meeting of January 15, 2020.
Reorganization Meeting
Application 19:60
Kuldeep Patel, 36 Hamilton Road, Block: 349 Lot: 12 Zone R-4 ‘C’ Variance to legalize a 364 sq. ft. driveway expansion contrary to Sec. 430-275.H. & X.
Application No. 19:56
GTP Acquisitions, LLC, 1050 Littleton Road, Block: 166 Lot: 96 Zone: R-1, 21 Rita Drive, Block: 166 Lot: 84 Zone: R-3 ‘D’ Variance/Bifurcated Application for assisted/independent living apartments and cottages and memory care residents.