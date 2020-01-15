MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County P.B.A. Local #298 3rd Annual Beefsteak Dinner fundraiser will feature Special Guest Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling!

All proceeds go toward college funds for children of fallen officers of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Corrections.

The event being held on Saturday, May 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Parsippany PAL, 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.

Cost is $60 per person or $550 for a table of 10 and includes Dinner, DJ, Fun & Prizes!

For tickets please mail a check payable to: P.B.A. Local #298, P.O. Box 510 • Morristown, NJ 07960. They also accept PayPal pba298@gmail.com or venmo @pba298

Feel Free to contact us with your questions or concerns:

Email • pba298@gmail.com

John Granato • (973) 885-4002

Mike McCall (973) 945-4419 mccallpba298@gmail.com

Jake Beg (917) 559-9424 mikepropba298@gmail.com.

