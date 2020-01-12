Mount Tabor native Ververs named to Dean’s List at Alvernia University

PARSIPPANY — Hannah Ververs of Mount Tabor, has been named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. As a Sophomore in the fall, Ververs studied Occupational Therapy at Alvernia and is a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits.

Alvernia University is a thriving comprehensive university that empowers students to become ethical leaders with moral courage, while providing an intellectually challenging environment with real-world learning experiences. Operating on a scenic 191-acre suburban campus in historic Berks County, Pennsylvania, the distinctive Franciscan university of nearly 3,000 students is conveniently located near Philadelphia (60 miles) and within an easy drive of New York, Baltimore and Washington, DC.

