Two five-story, 56,363-square foot apartment buildings planned for Cherry Hill Road

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Planning Board will be hearing an application for Preliminary and Final Major Site Plan Approval filed by Morris Corporate Center VI, L.L.C.

The application is seeking to construct two five-story, 56,363-square foot apartment buildings. The buildings would hold a combined total of 325 dwelling units, with 162 dwelling units in one building and 163 in the other building. Twenty percent of the total units (or 65 units) would serve as affordable housing.

The Applicant also proposes to install 608 parking spaces (with an additional 31 spaces to be banked). Of those 608 parking spaces, 268 would be indoors, on the first floor of the two buildings, and the remaining 340 spaces would be uncovered, surface parking.

The property is located at 100 and 120 Cherry Hill Road and designated as Block 136, Lots 44 and 76 on the Tax Map of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

The Property is located in the Affordable Housing District 7 zone.

Additionally proposed are ancillary site improvements, including but not limited to driveways connecting to Upper Pond Road, sidewalks, signs, landscaping, fences, and a retaining wall. Construction would also require minor demolition, including the removal of existing pavement, curbs, light poles, trees, parking lot islands, sidewalks, sanitary pipes, inlets, and manholes.

Any person interested in this application will have the opportunity to address the Planning Board at the public hearing on Monday, January 6 at the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, NJ 07054 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

A search of tax records indicate the land value is $8,904,000 with a 2019 property tax of $237,113.

