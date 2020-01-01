Three Incumbent Council Members Sworn in Office

PARSIPPANY — Three Incumbent Council Members took their oath of office during the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday, January 1 at Parsippany Municipal Building.

Republicans Paul Carifi, Jr., was given the Oath of Office by Morris County Sheriff James Gannon; Both Loretta Gragnani and Michael dePierro were given the Oath of Office by Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Inauguration Ceremony 1 of 13

The program began sharply at 1:00 p.m. with Township Clerk Khaled Madin, calling the Inauguration Ceremony to order. Madin led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Invocation by Monsignor Herbert K. Tillyer.

Special guests included Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, Council Vice President Janice McCarthy, Councilwoman Emily Peterson, Former Mayor James Barberio, Former Councilman and Mayor Dr. Joseph Weisberg, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Chief Andrew Miller, Parsippany-Troy Hills Business Administrator Keith Kazmark, Parsippany-Troy Hills CFO Ann Cucci, Parsippany PAL Director Samuel Yodice, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Senator Joe Pennacchio, Morris County Freeholder Thomas Mastrangelo, Chatham Township Mayor Tayfun Selen and Morris County Republican Vice Chair Laura Ali.

Benediction by Reverend Joseph Buffardi and closing remarks by Khaled Madin.

Comments

Comments