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Legal Notices
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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LEGAL NOTICE

Take notice that in accordance with N.J.S.A. 39:10-16, application has been made to the Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission, Trenton, New Jersey, to receive title papers authorizing and the issuance of a New Jersey certification of ownership for a Mirro Craft Boat, 1969, HIN Number I14-1683 and Landshore, 1993 Trailer, VIN Number 1MDEWMP11PC611614.

Objections, if any, should be made in writing, immediately in writing to the Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission, Special Title Unit, P.O. Box 017, Trenton, New Jersey, 08666-0017.

Christopher Latona
31 Pawnee Avenue
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

Parsippany Focus
May 11, 2026 through May 26, 2026

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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