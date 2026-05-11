LEGAL NOTICE

Take notice that in accordance with N.J.S.A. 39:10-16, application has been made to the Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission, Trenton, New Jersey, to receive title papers authorizing and the issuance of a New Jersey certification of ownership for a Mirro Craft Boat, 1969, HIN Number I14-1683 and Landshore, 1993 Trailer, VIN Number 1MDEWMP11PC611614.

Objections, if any, should be made in writing, immediately in writing to the Chief Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission, Special Title Unit, P.O. Box 017, Trenton, New Jersey, 08666-0017.

Christopher Latona

31 Pawnee Avenue

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

Parsippany Focus

May 11, 2026 through May 26, 2026