Monday, May 18, 2026
HomeLocal NewsGetting a Summer Job? New Jersey Teens Need Working Papers First
Local NewsSchool News

Getting a Summer Job? New Jersey Teens Need Working Papers First

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2815

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Every teen under 18 in New Jersey must have working papers before starting any job — including summer and seasonal work. The entire process is online at MyWorkingPapers.NJ.gov. Schools are no longer involved.

Here’s how it works: once you have a job offer, your employer registers and shares a unique code with you. You complete the online application, your caregiver uploads age verification documents, and you’ll get an email when you’re approved to start.

You’ll need a new application each time, whether you’re switching jobs, changing roles, or returning to a seasonal position.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany ROCKS! Brings Music, Youth Talent, and Community Spirit to the PAL
Next article
Brazil Travel Tips: The Practical Guide for First-Time American Visitors
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »