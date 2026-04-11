Parsippany Pizza Challenge Set to Heat Up Local Scene

PARSIPPANY — Get ready to slice into some fun as the community comes together for the upcoming Parsippany Pizza Challenge, a delicious event celebrating local pizzerias, friendly competition, and community spirit.

Local pizza shops will go head-to-head, showcasing their best pies for the People’s Choice Award. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of pizzas and vote for their favorites.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Parsippany Police Athletic League, where six local pizzerias will compete for top honors and community bragging rights.

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the event will feature:

Family-friendly activities

Local vendors and community organizations

Opportunities to meet and support local business owners

Proceeds from the event will benefit local initiatives supporting youth and community programs.

Businesses interested in participating or sponsoring the event are encouraged to get involved. For more information or to participate, contact Frank Cahill at [email protected].

Additional details will be announced as the event approaches.