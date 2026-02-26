Barberio Receives $38,957.78 in “Accumulated Absences” Payout

PARSIPPANY — Former Mayor James Barberio received $38,957.78 for accumulated unused vacation and absences, according to an “Accumulated Absences Payout Report” obtained by Parsippany Focus.



The report reflects payment for:

• 175 hours of 2025 vacation credit totaling $12,985.93

• 350 hours of carried-over time totaling $25,971.85



The payout was calculated using an hourly rate of $74.21, covering the period from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025. The report lists the annual salary as $135,053.62.

The report also indicates that he earned “0” time and used “0” time.



A telephone call on Wednesday, February 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m., to Chief Financial Officer Angelica Sabatini was answered by voicemail, and an email requesting clarification regarding the calculation went unanswered as of publication. A second call on Thursday, February 26 at 9:15 a.m., was answered by voicemail.



Parsippany Focus is reporting the figures as presented in the official document received.