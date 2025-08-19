Anthony Vermont of Anthony’s Landscaping Helping Parsippany Seniors One Yard at a Time

PARSIPPANY — For the past three months, Anthony Vermont, owner of Anthony’s Landscaping and Design, has been quietly offering discounted landscaping services to senior citizens across Parsippany. What started as a simple gesture has become an ongoing commitment to helping the town’s older residents maintain their homes with dignity and comfort.

“I started this because I saw a need,” Vermont said. “There are seniors in our town who can’t take care of their yards anymore, and many are on fixed incomes. I realized that just a few hours of my time could really take the pressure off someone.”

Anthony has already helped several homeowners with tasks such as lawn mowing, weed removal, bush trimming, and seasonal cleanup. In some cases, he’s even offered his services free of charge when he sees that someone is truly in need.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said she was overwhelmed trying to keep up with her property alone. “Anthony showed up, and it felt like a weight was lifted. He didn’t ask for much—he just wanted to help.”

Anthony’s approach is simple: treat people with respect and meet them where they are. He encourages seniors, or neighbors who know someone who could use support, to contact him directly through his Facebook page: Anthony’s Landscaping and Design.

As word spreads, Vermont says he’s happy to keep helping as long as he’s able. “This is the town I grew up in. These are people who’ve lived here for decades. If I can give something back through the work I already do, I’m proud to do it.”

In a community as large as Parsippany, acts like this may not always make headlines—but for the people he’s helped, Anthony Vermont is making a real difference, one yard at a time.