Parsippany Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing into a Wall on Knoll Road

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, April 4, at 1:12 a.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Patrolmen Angelo Macera and Ryan McConnell responded to the area of North Beverwyck and Knoll Roads in response to a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Gregory Clark, who stated that a vehicle had crashed into his retaining wall at 1160 Knoll Road.



Officers then made contact with the driver, later identified as Gregory Ayers, 56, who at this point was stumbling out of the driver’s seat. It should be noted that there was significant damage to the vehicle along with airbag deployment.

When speaking with Mr. Ayers, he could not formulate sentences, had slurred speech, and mumbled. Mr. Ayers could not identify himself, and when officers asked him numerous questions, he seemed to go into a daze. Mr. Ayers could not stand upright, often swaying and leaning on the vehicle to stay upright. While he spoke, officers also noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Mr. Ayers.

At this point, Officer Macera asked Mr. Ayers if he would perform some standard field sobriety tests, which he refused numerous times.

Mr. Ayers was also asked if he needed medical attention, to which he denied, and if he was diabetic, to which he replied, “You’re not allowed to ask that due to HIPAA laws.

At this point, Mr. Ayers was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Mr. Ayers was handcuffed behind the back and searched incident to arrest. He was then placed in the rear compartment of a Parsippany Patrol Vehicle, which was searched before placement, yielding negative results for any drugs or paraphernalia.

Mr. Ayers was transported to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Headquarters with Ptl. McConnell following. He was then searched once more, which yielded negative results, and processed.



Following the arrest, the driver was issued five motor vehicle summonses, including:

N.J.S.A. 39:4-50 – Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)

– Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) N.J.S.A. 39:4-88b – Failure to Maintain Lane

– Failure to Maintain Lane N.J.S.A. 39:4-97 – Careless Driving

– Careless Driving N.J.S.A. 39:3-29 – Failure to Possess a Driver’s License

– Failure to Possess a Driver’s License N.J.S.A. 39:4-96 – Reckless Driving

– Reckless Driving N.J.S.A. 39:50-4A – Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test (Penalties)

– Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test (Penalties) N.J.S.A. 39:4-138D – Improper Parking in Front of Driveway

– Improper Parking in Front of Driveway N.J.S.A. 39:4-56 – Delaying Traffic

The individual was later released into the custody of a responsible adult, as per department protocol, and is scheduled to appear in Parsippany Municipal Court later.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.