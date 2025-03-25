Joseph J. Jannarone, Beloved Parks Director and “Tree Man of Parsippany,” Passes Away at 91

PARSIPPANY, NJ — Joseph J. Jannarone, a man whose passion for trees, parks, and community service helped shape the landscape—and the spirit—of Parsippany for more than three decades, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2025. He was 91 years old.

Jannarone, known affectionately by many as “Joe,” leaves behind a legacy rooted in green spaces, children’s laughter, and civic pride. He served as the first Director of Parks and Forestry for the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, a department he helped launch in 1972 and led until his retirement in 2003. During his tenure, he was responsible for the creation or improvement of at least 18 of the township’s 31 parks. His efforts earned Parsippany national recognition as a “Tree City USA,” a designation it continues to hold decades later.

“He does what he does not because it’s his job, but because he believes it’s the right thing to do,” said former Parsippany Mayor Jack Conway in a 2002 Daily Record feature that named Jannarone a Morris MVP. “He loves that town. He understands, but he’s just a wonderful human being.”

Joseph J. Jannarone proudly representing the Shriners, one of several community organizations he actively supported throughout his life of service in Parsippany.

Born in Belleville and raised in Bloomfield, Jannarone moved to Parsippany in 1957 and never looked back. His first job with the township was as municipal forester. In the early days, he was a department of one—without vehicles or full-time staff, he oversaw Parsippany’s forests and parks largely on his own. “When I started, there were no forestry policies established at all,” he once said. “Everything that was done was done with outside contractors.”

Jannarone built a reputation for innovation and heart. In 1987, when a Parsippany mother approached the township in search of a playground suitable for her disabled son, it was Jannarone who took action. He was astonished to learn there were no disability-friendly playgrounds in the region. Undeterred, he sourced the equipment himself and by 1988 had transformed a small green tract into Knoll Park in Lake Hiawatha—the first handicap-accessible park in New Jersey. The jungle gym, designed with ramps and swings that could accommodate wheelchairs, became one of Jannarone’s proudest accomplishments. “When you plant trees you see them grow, and when you build parks, you get a lot of satisfaction seeing them used,” he once said.

Beyond parks, Jannarone was a fierce advocate for tree planting and environmental stewardship. In 1974, he launched an Arbor Day program to distribute pine seedlings to every third-grade student in the township. That tradition still continues today, with over 150,000 trees estimated to have taken root across Parsippany because of his efforts. He also led the first full tree inventory in town with the help of Rutgers University interns, cataloging more than 22,000 trees and initiating sustainable removal and replanting programs.

His attention to detail and community needs didn’t stop at playgrounds or seedlings. Jannarone played a key role in revitalizing downtown areas like Lake Hiawatha, converting vacant or neglected properties into pocket parks and community green spaces. The 2002 “Oasis Park” on North Beverwyck Road was one such example. “It’s a place where people can sit, relax and enjoy,” he told The Star-Ledger during construction.

In recognition of his decades of work, Parsippany named its newest park “Jannarone Park” in his honor. The sign, installed in 2004, stands near a playground buzzing with activity—a living tribute to the man who once said he gained the most joy seeing children enjoying the spaces he built.

Joseph J. Jannarone stands proudly in front of a Parsippany athletic field—one of many recreational spaces improved under his leadership as Director of Parks and Forestry.

Joseph Jannarone Sr. was also an active member of many community organizations, including the Colonial Prospect Lodge #24 Masonic Lodge in Chester, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, the Morris County Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, and the 200 Club of Morris County. His commitment to service extended well beyond his municipal duties.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Nicki (nee Gurrieri), in 1986, and his second wife, Gloria B. (nee Maffie), in 2012. He was also preceded in death by his brother Thomas. He is survived by his loving children: Joseph (and wife Roseann), Thomas (and wife Keely), Lisa Arvidson (and husband Dennis), and Joanne Winter (and husband Bill); his step-daughter, Lynne Chandler (and husband Ralph); his eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his loyal canine companion, Becky.

Services were held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at St. Christopher R.C. Church in Parsippany, with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory can be made to the Sons of Italy Lodge 2561, c/o Mike Zambito, 11 Harrison Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 or online at soi2561.org.

Joseph J. Jannarone’s life was one of service, rooted deeply in the soil of Parsippany. The trees he planted, both literal and metaphorical, will continue to grow for generations.