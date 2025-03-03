Monday, March 3, 2025
Namkeen Hot Chicken + Waffles Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting in Parsippany!

Namkeen is known for their classic Nashville Sandwich and chicken and waffles, and has a distinct Pakistani flair to their menu.

By Anikait Sota
Spicing up Parsippany! Join us for the Grand Opening of Namkeen Hot Chicken + Waffles on March 13!

PARSIPPANY — Exciting news for ParsippanyNamkeen Hot Chicken + Waffles, known for blending Nashville’s fiery heat with bold Pakistani flavors, is officially opening its newest location in Lake Hiawatha with a Ribbon-Cutting and Grand Opening Celebration on Thursday, March 13.

Location: 9 N Beverwyck Rd, Lake Hiawatha
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 5:00 p.m. – Public is invited
Open to the public: 6:00 p.m. – Guests can enjoy Namkeen’s signature hot chicken

Namkeen was founded on combining the best of Southern comfort food with rich South Asian spices. The name, meaning “savory” in Urdu, reflects the spirit of South Asian hospitality, where every guest feels at home and eating well is an artform.

The restaurant originated from family gatherings where one of the founders, Usman, experimented with recipes inspired by the grassroots hot chicken movement. The result was crispy-coated, buttermilk-brined hot chicken infused with Pakistani spices, which quickly gained a devoted following.

The new Lake Hiawatha location will join Namkeen’s existing spots, continuing its mission to provide high-quality, all-natural, hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and 100% halal chicken in a welcoming atmosphere.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development, said, “The arrival of Namkeen Hot Chicken + Waffles in Parsippany highlights the town’s growing appeal for innovative and diverse businesses. This grand opening is an exciting addition to the local dining scene, offering unique flavors and quality food that will attract residents and visitors alike.”

Other Namkeen Locations:

Chatham – 233 Main Street, Chatham • (973) 358-8818
Brooklyn – 338 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY • (347) 658-3383
Metuchen – 410 Main Street, Metuchen • (201) 636-1730
Lake Hiawatha – 9 N Beverwyck Rd, Lake Hiawatha • (201) 231-7265

The hours starting on Friday, March 14 will be Noon to 11 p.m. (Sunday – Thursday)
and Noon to Midnight (Friday & Saturday).

The community is invited to celebrate on March 13 and experience Namkeen’s bold flavors firsthand!

Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in local journalism. Writing for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications, he covers diverse stories with insight and precision. Beyond journalism, he is the founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, a nonprofit that has taught over 250 students and raised $15,000 for local families.
