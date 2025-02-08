Rockaway Township Police Officer Indicted on Charges of Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children and Official Misconduct

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp confirmed that Wilfredo Guzman, 40, of Rockaway Township, and who is a police officer in Rockaway Township, has been charged with in two separate indictments.

The first indictment charges Guzman with two counts of Sexual Assault, four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and eight counts of Official Misconduct. The second indictment charges Guzman with two counts of Official Misconduct and Possession of Child Pornography.

The Sexual Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges relate to alleged conduct between Guzman and two minor females, one of whom was between the ages of 16-17, and another who was 15 years-old during the time in question.

It is alleged that Mr. Guzman engaged in acts of sexual penetration with the two females on various dates in 2014 and 2015, and that Mr. Guzman provided both females alcohol and prescription medication during the same time frame.

The acts of Official Misconduct relate to actions taken by Mr. Guzman while employed as a police officer with the Rockaway Township Police Department.

Prosecutor Knapp would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, Professional Standards Unit, Special Enforcement Unit, High Tech Crimes Unit, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office €“ Criminal Investigations Section whose continued efforts have contributed to this investigation and prosecution.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.