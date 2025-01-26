Woman Found Passed Out in Vehicle: Multiple Summons Issued

PARSIPPANY — On December 11, 2024, at approximately 3:12 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Police Officers Michael Bettelli and Thomas Caccavale responded to Cedarbrook Apartments, located at 2350 Route 10 West, for a welfare check.



Upon arrival, officers observed a white Hyundai SUV parked diagonally, partially obstructing the travel lane. The driver, identified as Jenifer Jerauld, 60, Parsippany, was found passed out with her head halfway out of the open window.

Officers attempted to wake Ms. Jerauld, who responded sluggishly and groggy. After advising her to turn off the vehicle and step out, officers detected signs consistent with intoxication. A subsequent investigation revealed that Ms. Jerauld had an active ATS warrant (E23 4452) issued by the Dover Police Department.

The Alchotest machine in Parsippany Police Headquarters was not operational, and testing would need to be conducted at Denville Police Headquarters. Ms. Jerauld agreed and was transported to the Denville Police Department. After providing the first breath sample, the machine advised, “Plateau not reached.” Officer Bettelli explained the reasoning for this result, and Ms. Jerauld began yelling expletives at the officer. The officer attempted to obtain a second breath sample and again read the standard instructions to Ms. Jerauld, to which she stated she understood. Ms. Jerauld failed to take a deep breath in and hold, grabbed the mouthpiece, and inhaled with it instead of blowing into it. At this time, they ceased testing and advised Ms. Jerauld she was to be charged with refusal. Ms. Jerauld was placed into a holding cell.

Due to Ms. Jerauld’s incorrect use of the emergency button in the cell, officers then took her out of the cell and handcuffed her to the bench in the booking area. At this time, Ms. Jerauld continued to scream and yell while asking for a supervisor.

Lt. Costigan came to speak with her and advised Ms. Jerauld that the officers were working on trying to see if anyone could pick her up. Otherwise, she had to stay until she appeared to be sober. Ptl. Caccavale and Bettelli were in the booking area with Ms. Jerauld; she continuously made comments about the officers’ private parts, and then eventually, Ms. Jerauld decided to remove all her clothing and started to fondle herself. After a short period of time, Ms. Jerauld put her clothes back on and continued to scream and yell. Ptl. Caccavale contacted the Dover Police Department about the warrant in which they released her on a ROR and gave her a new court date.

As a result of the incident, Ms. Jerauld was issued multiple summonses, including:

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) – N.J.S.A. 39:4-50 Refusal to Submit to Breath Testing – N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.2 Reckless Driving – N.J.S.A. 39:4-96 Careless Driving – N.J.S.A. 39:4-97

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.