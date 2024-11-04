Monday, November 4, 2024
Letters to the editor

Letter to the Editor: We ask for your vote to represent you as Morris County Commissioners

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

Election Day is tomorrow, and the voters of Morris County have an important decision in choosing who will represent them as their next County Commissioners. We, the Democratic candidates, Justin Strickland, Jonathan Sackett, and William “Bud” Ravitz ask you for your vote.

It has been a privilege to spend this campaign engaging with the voters in all 39 municipalities. We’ve listened and learned what folks care about throughout Morris County. Spending time with you, we know that we’re all unified in wanting the best for our families. We love living in Morris County – but we are not satisfied with the status quo.

As the Democratic candidates, we will bring new voices and new perspectives to 50+ years of one-party governance. If you want a true bipartisan government that will never stop working towards a better Morris County, we ask you for your vote.

We have heard you ask for a new strategy to combat overdevelopment through true vision planning, more attention to flood mitigation, a robust approach to traffic congestion, expanded senior services, fiscal responsibility, and government transparency. As experienced elected officials we know how to make improvements for more livable communities – we’ve done it in our towns, and we can do it for the whole county.

We have a new vision of what a County Commissioner can be for the people of Morris County – a servant leader who will show up in every community and listen to every resident. As your Commissioners, we will hold town halls, partner with all the municipalities, and collaborate with your local elected leaders.

Thank you to all the people of Morris County for the opportunity to earn your vote.

Justin Strickland, Jonathan Sackett, and William “Bud” Ravitz.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Local News

