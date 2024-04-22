Monday, April 22, 2024
Don’t Miss Out! Beefsteak Dinner Event Hosted by PHS Band Boosters

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Savory, juicy, mouth-watering, perfectly prepared, all you can eat, slices of tender beef, all on top of those tiny slices of bread that everyone uses to make bread sculptures

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School Band Boosters are excited to announce their upcoming Beefsteak Dinner Fundraiser, scheduled for Friday, May 10th, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Parsippany PAL located at 33 Baldwin Road in Parsippany.

Attendees can look forward to a delectable menu featuring filet mignon tenderloin cooked over a wood fire and served on sliced bread, accompanied by French fries, trays of olives and pickles, spring mix salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and a selection of beverages including coffee, tea, and ice cream sundaes. This is a BYOB event. Additionally, guests can participate in a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets for the dinner are priced at $60.00 per person, and advance registration is required. No walk-ins will be accepted. To secure your spot, please send a check payable to PHS Band Boosters to Stephanie Caponegro, Band Booster President, at 24 Eastbrook Road, Parsippany, New Jersey 07054. Don’t forget to include the names of all attendees in your party. The registration deadline is May 3, 2024.

Letter to the Editor: Rebuttal to Jigar Shah. Town Hall Meeting Highlights Indian American Community’s Concerns
