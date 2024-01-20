Sunday, January 21, 2024
Parsippany Resident Arrested for DWI and Assaulting Officer in Dramatic Incident

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

HANOVER — On January 6, 2024, Hanover Township Police Officer Stephen Manney apprehended Mr. Cavan Londergan, a 46-year-old resident of Parsippany, on charges of DWI (Driving While Intoxicated).

Officer Manney was dispatched to investigate a potentially intoxicated driver who was slumped over the steering wheel on Bee Meadow Parkway. Upon reaching the scene, Officer Manney attempted to awaken the driver. However, as the driver regained consciousness, he abruptly accelerated and fled the location. Mr. Londergan had an open bottle of 375 ml. Smirnoff between his legs at the time of his arrest.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle eventually came to a stop on Reynolds Avenue in Parsippany. Mr. Londergan, the driver, refused to exit the vehicle and resisted officers’ instructions. Following a brief altercation, Mr. Londergan was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, eluding law enforcement, and hindering.

In addition to these charges, Mr. Londergan was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including marked lane violation, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, obstructing traffic, possession of an open container, failure to possess registration and insurance, failure to signal, failure to yield, consumption of alcohol while driving, careless and reckless driving, DWI, and refusal to cooperate with a breathalyzer test.

He was subsequently transported to Morris County Correctional Facility, where he remains in custody pending his court appearance. His 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 was impounded by Hanover Police and towed from the scene by T & J Towing.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the individual(s) are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The article was updated on January 20, 2024.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
