Board of Education Candidate: Lily Benavides 

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus reached out to all Board of Education candidates for the upcoming election. Here’s what Lily Benavides had to say.

Q. What is the role of the school board of education? What is the role of the Superintendent of Schools? (Please answer both parts): –



A. The role of a school board of education is to make decisions that affect the school district such as curriculum development and implementation, creating and reviewing policies, maintenance of school buildings, annual budget revision, and implementation and management of school staff.

School board members are involved in the hiring process of school staff and of the superintendent and oversee their performance as well.

School board members are state officials who govern the schools at the local level. The board is open to hearing concerns and suggestions from the public to take this into consideration before making a decision since the members are representatives of the community.

– A superintendent has many responsibilities He/she works with boards and other district leaders to manage the daily operations of the schools. In other words, the superintendent is the manager and the executive officer of the school district but needs the approval of the board when making decisions. The superintendent is responsible for running the school system and is accountable to the board.

Q. If you have not previously served on, or run for election to the Board of Education in the past, what motivated you to run at this time?

A. I am running to be elected to the Parsippany Board of Education because I care deeply about education. As a mother and grandmother who has actively participated in my family’s children’s lives, I have instilled in them the importance of education for a successful future. I would also like to see diversity on the school board, one that represents the different cultures we have in town. I would like to represent the Latino community on the board, especially those who do not speak the language and cannot participate directly in their kids’ education for various reasons. Also, my granddaughter has always been part of the school district and she has asked me several times to run for the school district. I have seen through her experience in the schools some of the problems the district faces.

Q. Between April 30, 2022, and April 30, 2023, how many Board of Education meetings have you attended?



A. I have attended three meetings in the last year. That doesn’t mean that I am not updated on what is going on in the school district either by reading the updates on the district’s website, or the local newspaper or talking to some parents.

Q. Attending Bi-monthly meetings is only a fraction of the commitment needed by an elected board member. If you have attended less than three meetings during this time, how will you assure voters that you have the time and dedication to serve on the Board of Education?



A. I am committed to doing my work if I get elected to the school board. I am willing to learn all the processes and take the necessary training to be an effective board member. I am also committed to working with the other members of the board as a team to achieve the proposed goals for the school year.

Q. If elected to the Board of Education, what would be your three top priorities in detail?



A. My three top priorities, if I get elected as a school board member, would be that: First, all decisions made by the board contribute to bringing equity to the school district in order for all students to have access to the same resources provided regardless of their race, gender or beliefs. Second, that the different communities in town can have a voice on the board when making decisions. In other words, the board represents the community as a whole and as it should be. Third, to hold the school board accountable for meeting its goals for the school year with regard to the student’s achievements, teachers’ retention, and allocation of money.

Q. Describe your plan to balance the needs/wants of your constituents, state and federal mandates, and your personal beliefs to ensure that school district policies are appropriate to these sometimes-competing priorities.

A. I cannot say that I have a plan since I have never been a board member before, but I believe that a balance could be reached when all voices in the community are heard and the decisions uphold most of the constituent’s needs. The board must follow state and federal mandates that are already in place and the new ones if any. My personal beliefs should not interfere with the work that needs to be done. School boards are not and should not be conducted as political platforms and members could be held accountable to each other.

Q. Describe your comfort level with fiscal responsibility and your ability to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions to maintain financial stability.

A. If I become elected I would have to go through extensive training, plus resource materials that will be provided as well, to learn how to be an effective board member. As I mentioned in the previous question board members can collaborate and work together as well as hold each other accountable. There will always be difficult decisions to take that will not please everyone.

Q. As a publicly elected Board of Education member, you are a constant representation of the Parsippany Board of Education, including on social media platforms. Describe how you would balance your personal opinions with your sworn obligations to the board while using these platforms.

A. Even though I am entitled to my own opinion, in this case, that cannot interfere with my work on the school board if I get elected. I would not/ should not give my personal opinions regarding any school district issue or any decision that needs to be voted on by the Board of Education on social media. Members of the board when in public are representing the whole board and for that reason whenever a statement is made public that could cause controversy clarification is a must that such (a statement) is done as an individual.

Q. Having a family member employed by the school district or elected as a Board of Education Member creates a potential conflict of interest. If this situation pertains to you, how can you assure voters that, if elected, your decisions will be objective and in the best interest of the school district and not seen as nepotism?

A. This is not pertinent to me as I don’t have any family members working in the district in any capacity.

