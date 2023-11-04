Sunday, November 5, 2023
Data Science Night to be held at the County College of Morris

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The in-demand field of data science continues to expand, offering numerous rewarding, well-paying career options for those with knowledge and training.

County College of Morris (CCM) invites you to “Data Science Night: Data Under the Stars” to learn about the wide range of academic and career opportunities.

This free, interactive event, for students ages 15 and up through adult learners, will introduce data science and artificial intelligence. An overview of the Data Analytics Certificate of Achievement, a “stackable” program that can be applied toward an associate degree at CCM, will also be discussed. No prior experience in data science is needed to attend this fun evening.

It takes place on Thursday, November 16, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Sheffield Hall Room 200, on CCM’s campus, 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Refreshments will also be served.

“Data science is an exciting field that helps to answer society’s important questions,” notes Professor Nancy Binowski, Information Technologies. “The employment opportunities in data science and artificial intelligence are immense with projected job growth much higher than average growth rates.”

Professor Kelly Fitzpatrick, Mathematics and a Tableau Desktop Specialist who developed CCM’s Data Analytics Certificate Program adds, “Students in the Data Analytics Certificate Program are landing data science internships at Cranium AI, Gain Theory, Fiserv, Atlantic Health and UPS. Come join us for a journey in data science.”

Participants will hear from CCM Data Analytics faculty, students, the college’s industry and educational partners. Short, interactive workshops on AI-generated artwork, natural language processing and more will be offered as well.

The schedule of events is:

  • 5:30 – 6:00 p.m., Check-in
  • 6:00 – 6:30 p.m., Welcome to Data Science Night, What is Data Science? Job Market and Internship Opportunities
  • 6:00 – 9:30 p.m., CCM Workforce Development Data Offerings, Ramapo College Transfer Partner
  • 6:40 – 7:15 p.m., Workshops: Concurrent Session I (Choose between Data Visualization with Tableau, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming, Data Analysis with R)
  • 7:25 – 8 p.m., Moody’s: Industry Presentations and Refreshments
  • 8:10 – 8:40 p.m., Workshops: Concurrent Session II (Choose between Data Visualization with Tableau, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming, Data Analysis with R)
  • 8:45 – 9:30 p.m., Student Presentations/Q&A and Dessert

Registration is required to take part in Data Science Night. To register click here.

For questions email Kelly Fitzpatrick at kfitzpatrick@ccm.edu or call (973) 328-5765.

The program, sponsored by the Data Analytics Certificate Program at CCM, is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation and funding from the New Jersey Council of County Colleges, New Jersey Pathways Center for Workforce Innovation in Data Science.

