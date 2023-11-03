Morris County Chamber Honors Leaders in Business

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the achievements of the business community at its awards ceremony on Thursday, November 2 at the annual “Business Outlook 2024.” The prestigious event, held at Park Avenue Club, recognized the remarkable contributions of local business leaders who have significantly impacted the Morris County economy.

The awards ceremony, sponsored by Delta Dental and attended by prominent business professionals, civic leaders, and community members, highlighted the innovation, entrepreneurship, and resilience that characterize the Morris County business landscape.

Frank Cahill, the owner and Publisher of Parsippany Focus, was honored with the “Solo-Entrepreneur of the Year” award. His publication has been a beacon of community news and engagement, illuminating the happenings around Parsippany with dedication and excellence.

The accolade of “Small Business” was rightfully awarded to Mara Kimowitz, the Chief Creative Officer at Stretch Source. Her innovative leadership and creative strategies have positioned Stretch Source as a vanguard in the wellness and fitness industry.

In the “Mid to Large Business” category, the spotlight shone on Patricia O’Rourke, Senior Director of Global Distribution Operations at Tiffany and Company. Her exemplary leadership and strategic vision have played a pivotal role in the global success and operational excellence of the iconic brand.

Keynote speaker Dr. Charles Steindel, armed with a wealth of experience in Business Economics and a distinguished tenure at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, held the audience in rapt attention. He delved into a range of topics, from local and national economic conditions to trends in consumer spending and saving, as well as insights into productivity growth.

Furthermore, the event featured a panel of speakers: Marc Adee, Chairman and CEO of Crum & Forster; Jill Massey, Vice President of Global Medical Strategic Operations at Gilead Sciences; Eric Seguin, President and COO of Solix; and Dennis Wilson, President and CEO of Delta Dental of New Jersey.

The television screens at the Park Avenue Club

were lit up with features on Frank Cahill, showcasing his accomplishments and contributions.

Frank Cahill is an entrepreneur, journalist, small business champion, and active volunteer. As the CEO of Zoomus Marketing, he provides small businesses with comprehensive digital marketing services. He has held leadership roles at the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce since 1989, currently serving as an Executive Board Member, is a Charter Member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, served three years as Lt. Governor of NJ District Kiwanis, and is Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. In 2022, Frank developed the Morris Now APP to support small businesses which showcases over 15,000 local Morris County businesses. In addition, he is the publisher of Parsippany Focus, a local online newspaper, which he launched in 1989 as a traditional paper. He also started Morris Focus in 2019, along with the Parsippany Focus magazine.

Mara Kimowitz, the creative mind and driving force behind Pliability Stretch™ and Stretch Source®, is a trailblazer in the wellness and fitness industry. With a vision deeply rooted in enhancing individuals’ well-being and flexibility, Mara pioneered these ventures to offer tailored stretch therapies and wellness solutions drawn from a blend of expertise in dance, fitness, entrepreneurship, and holistic health. Her dedication to providing effective stretch therapies and fostering a culture of wellness has positioned StretchSource® as a go-to destination for those seeking holistic rejuvenation. You can learn more about Mara’s work at StretchSource.com or pliabilitystretch.com.

Patricia O’Rourke is responsible for the distribution of Tiffany’s products worldwide, which includes 300 retail stores, distribution centers, wholesale accounts, and e-commerce for the US, Australia, and Canada. To create opportunities for individuals with disabilities within Tiffany & Co., she partnered with four local high schools to offer employment to students with special needs. The program now employs over 30 individuals and she is partnering with ASD Solutions to expand it further. She was instrumental in the creation of, and Co-Leads, the DIAmond (Disability Inclusivity Awareness) Employee Resource Group. She is a current board member of JBWS, an organization that provides safety and solutions for victims of domestic violence.

Joining in the celebrations with Frank Cahill were Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella and Drew Blind, the owner and operator of Morris Plains Chick-fil-A. Additionally, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov was also present at the event, marking the occasion with his attendance.

The event also included Platinum Sponsor Garden Savings Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Parsippany.