Sunday, October 22, 2023
Parsippany Focus Presents: School Board Candidates Speak Out

Frank A. Calabria Education Center
PARSIPPANY — Local school board members play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our education system. In our endeavor to gain insights into the perspectives of the eleven candidates vying for three open seats in the forthcoming school board elections, Parsippany Focus posed identical questions to each contender. We’ll keep updating this page as the candidates share their answers. Keep revisiting for the latest responses from every candidate.

The candidates are Nilesh M. Bagdai, Falgun Bakhtarwala, Lily Benavides, Timothy P. Berrios, Andrew Choffo, Nicole Dellafave, Matthew Devitto, Balakrishna “Bala” Samaga, Deitria Smith-Snead, Kendra Von Achen, and Wendy Wright.

Click on the Candidate’s Name to Read Their Responses

  1. Timothy P. Berrios
  2. Matthew DeVitto
  3. Nilesh M. Bagdai
  4. Falgun Bakhtarwala
  5. Lily Benavides
  6. Andrew Choffo
  7. Nicole Dellafave
  8. Balakrishna “Bala” Samaga
  9. Deitria Smith-Snead
  10. Kendra Von Achen
  11. Wendy Wright
