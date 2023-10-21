Sunday, October 22, 2023
Parsippany Focus Publisher to be Honored by Morris County Chamber

Christine Mercado
By Christine Mercado
Frank L. Cahill, CEO Zoomus Marketing, Publisher Parsippany Focus
PARSIPPANY  — We’re excited to announce that Frank Cahill, the dedicated publisher of Parsippany Focus, is set to receive well-deserved recognition during the prestigious Morris County Chamber of Commerce’s “Business Outlook 2024 + Annual Leaders in Business Awards.” The event promises not only to celebrate local business achievements but also to provide profound insights into the economic future.

📅 Date: Thursday, November 2
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
📍 Venue: Park Avenue Club, Florham Park

Keynote Address by Dr. Charles Steindel: Gain valuable knowledge from Dr. Charles Steindel, the renowned Editor of Business Economics and a former heavyweight at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He’ll delve into local and national economic conditions, consumer spending and saving trends, and the critical topic of productivity growth.

Honoring Excellence in Business: Celebrate the accomplishments of local business leaders:

  • Solo-Entrepreneur: Frank Cahill, Publisher, Parsippany Focus / CEO Zoomus Marketing
  • Small Business: Mara Kimowitz, Chief Creative Officer, StretchSource
  • Mid to Large Business: Patricia O’Rourke, Senior Director, Global Distribution Operations, Tiffany & Co.

Dynamic Business Leaders Panel: Engage with an insightful discussion moderated by Meghan Hunscher, President & CEO of Morris County Chamber + EDC. Our esteemed panelists include:

  • Marc Adee, Chairman & CEO, Crum & Forster
  • Jill Massey, VP, Global Medical Strategic Operations, Gilead Sciences
  • Eric Seguin, President & COO, Solix
  • Dennis Wilson, President & CEO, Delta Dental of New Jersey

Don’t miss this opportunity to network, learn, and celebrate the vibrant business community of Morris County!

🎟️ Reserve Your Spot! Click here for tickets or contact Kevin Murphy for availability and unique sponsorship opportunities.

Christine is a stay at home mom, enjoying writing about children, art, schools and sports. A graduate of County College of Morris majoring in Computer Science
