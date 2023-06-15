Life of an Intern at Parsippany Focus

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District implemented an exciting Senior Internship Program, which allows senior students to participate in an off-site in-depth learning experience during the last five weeks of the school year.

This year one hundred students between Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School will report directly to internship sites from May 15 to June 16 and work a minimum of twenty hours per week.

The program aims for students to fully explore career interests, connect with local mentors and gain invaluable work experience. More information about the program can be found by clicking here.

Zoomus Marketing, the parent company of Parsippany Focus and Morris Now, participated in the program. Frank Cahill, Publisher of Parsippany Focus, is also an Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee.

Zoomus Marketing received several resumes from Chrissy Russell, a Business Teacher and program coordinator at Parsippany High School.

Frank Cahill expressed, “Upon reviewing the resumes, I thoroughly examined each one, and Tejas’s resume consistently stood out as the most suitable match for several of the projects I am currently engaged in.”

“Subsequently, I contacted Tejas and arranged an interview. Within approximately ten minutes, it became evident that he was a perfect fit for the Zoomus Marketing team. Following that realization, I completed the necessary paperwork, and Tejas arrived promptly at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15,” said Cahill.

“As a mentor, it brings me great joy to witness the growth and development of young minds. Today, I would like to share my perspective on an extraordinary internship program I participated in. Over five weeks, my intern, Tejas Kommuri, had the opportunity to immerse in various activities, exploring the vibrant community, engaging in business events, and contributing to the local media. Let us delve into his journey and discover the valuable lessons he learned along the way,” said Cahill.

Here is a summary of some of Tejas’s notable projects at Zoomus Marketing:

1st week: Embracing the Community Spirit and Networking. We visited the mayor’s office to participate in a meeting focused on the upcoming events in Parsippany. We discussed the planned events during the meeting and coordinated efforts to ensure their success. It was an opportunity to gather information, share ideas, and contribute to developing these events.

Afterward, we explored Parsippany to observe some of the ongoing construction projects within the town. Tejas took notes of the locations and documented the transformation of these sites. Additionally, he delved into the history of these locations, learning about what they used to be before the current construction initiatives. This provided insights into the evolving landscape of Parsippany. Furthermore, Frank and Tejas engaged in a conversation about affordable housing. The discussion revolved around the importance of providing housing options that are accessible and affordable for individuals and families within the community. They examined strategies and initiatives used in selecting affordable housing opportunities. Overall, the day involved a productive meeting at the mayor’s office, exploring construction projects and meaningful conversations regarding affordable housing in Parsippany.

In addition, we attended the Morris County Chamber of Commerce Business Connections event held at Meadowwood Manor. It served as an excellent opportunity for networking and fostering business relationships within the local community. Tejas was introduced to local business professionals, engaging in conversations and establishing connections.

During the event, Tejas also had the chance to present Morris Now, showcasing its features and benefits to around ten business owners. This presentation highlighted the value and advantages that Morris Now offers to businesses in the area, generating interest and potential partnerships.

Attending this business meet and greet allowed Tejas to expand his network, promote Morris Now, and explore collaboration opportunities with other local businesses. It was a valuable occasion to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and contribute to the growth and success of the business community in Morris County.

2nd Week: Building More Connections and Experience. We participated in a networking meeting organized by the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, where Tejas had the opportunity to connect with local business professionals. During the event, Tejas enjoyed meeting Mrs. Russell and conversing about some events and meetings attended.

Similar to the business meet and greet mentioned earlier, this networking meeting provided a more intimate setting, allowing for meaningful interactions and a deeper exchange of ideas. Despite its smaller scale, the event still offered valuable networking opportunities and the chance to establish connections with fellow professionals in the Parsippany area. Attending this networking meeting through the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce further expanded Tejas’s network and facilitated valuable connections within the local business community. It provided a platform for sharing knowledge, exploring collaborations, and fostering relationships that can contribute to mutual growth and success. One of the notable highlights during the second week was the groundbreaking ceremony for District at 15fifteen mixed-use development. The project is replacing 288,742 square feet of vacant office space at 1515 Route 10; the District at 15fifteen will feature approximately 60,000 square feet of high-end and local retailers, full and quick-service restaurants, boutique fitness and specialty services, and a 498-unit luxury apartment community.

Frank introduced Tejas to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Committee members, Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council members, builders, architects, and other important individuals involved in the project. Moreover, Tejas was pleased to meet notable figures, including Meghan Hunscher, the Morris County Chamber of Commerce President, and Craig Schlosser, President of Morris County Economic Development Alliance & Morris County Tourism Bureau. Tejas had the unique opportunity to participate in the groundbreaking process during the ceremony. They were captured in photographs capturing the significant moment. As a commemoration, Tejas was even given an engraved shovel and a hard hat used during the groundbreaking event, serving as cherished mementos. The District 1515 groundbreaking ceremony marked a memorable occasion for Tejas and Frank, where they connected with influential individuals, actively participated in the event, and received symbolic items to remember the special day. It was an exciting and rewarding experience, further strengthening their involvement in the project and their connections within the local community. Tejas also worked on “Welcome to our Community” packages distributed to all the employees at the new offices of Bowman Engineering. These specially curated folders are designed to extend a warm and inviting welcome to new residents and new employees joining the vibrant community of Parsippany. Each packet contains a wealth of information about Parsippany, including details about upcoming events, the latest local news, and a comprehensive membership directory from the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. We’ve also partnered with various merchants who have generously provided exciting offers and discounts, ranging from gift cards to complimentary services, making it even more enticing to discover the unique offerings of our local businesses.

3rd Week: Celebrating Milestones: During this week, Tejas dedicated time to enhancing his skills in social media management and writing effective advertisements. Specifically, Tejas focused on designing three advertising campaigns for Morris Now, aiming to maximize its reach and impact.

The first campaign involved creating a compelling Facebook advertising strategy to encourage users to download the Morris Now app. Tejas developed engaging ad content and implemented targeted strategies to attract and engage the desired audience, promoting the benefits and features of the app.

The second campaign was geared towards reaching out to business owners, urging them to claim their businesses on the Morris Now platform. Tejas crafted persuasive advertisements highlighting the advantages of being listed on Morris Now, emphasizing increased visibility and customer engagement.

Lastly, Tejas tackled the task of writing and placing ads on LinkedIn to recruit new advertising sales representatives for Morris Now. He crafted compelling job descriptions and strategically placed the ads to attract qualified candidates who would contribute to the growth of the advertising sales team.

Due to prom and prom weekend activities, this particular week was shorter regarding available work time. Nonetheless, Tejas utilized the time effectively, focusing on refining their social media and ad writing skills and contributing to the advertising campaigns for Morris Now.

4th Week: Sharing Stories and Shaping the Community: We also took a trip to Parsippany Municipal Building and visited the Zoning Department. There we researched information on the new Millers Ale House. Because the application was approved in 2019 the files were on microfilm. So we have to view and read the microfilm to obtain the information to write an article.

Tejas authored an engaging article for Parsippany Focus, highlighting the excitement and memorable moments of Prom and Prom Weekend. The article captured the essence of the event, showcasing the anticipation, preparation, and joy experienced by the Red Hawk community. He captured the spirit of Prom by describing the stunning attire, the sense of anticipation as students prepared for the evening, and the enthusiastic atmosphere filled with laughter and camaraderie. They also highlighted the efforts made by the school and community to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

Tejas attended a Zoning Board meeting to resolve renovation-related matters about new projects needing approval in Parsippany. The meeting served as a platform for stakeholders to discuss and address zoning regulations, permits, and any potential concerns related to the proposed renovations.

Tejas participated in an economic development meeting focused on discussing the influx of new companies moving into Parsippany—the meeting aimed to explore the opportunities and potential impact of these new businesses on the local economy.

During the meeting, the committee discussed the companies’ backgrounds, their industries, and the anticipated benefits they would bring to Parsippany. They contributed valuable insights and perspectives on these new arrivals’ potential economic growth, job opportunities, and overall development prospects.

Tejas attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Parsippany’s Farmers Market. This event began an exciting opportunity for local farmers, artisans, and community members to come together and celebrate the abundance of fresh produce and handcrafted goods.

5th Week: During the final week, Tejas dedicated time to analyzing the results of the social media campaigns he had been involved in. He collaborated with Frank Cahill to assess the effectiveness of the campaigns, reviewing metrics such as engagement, reach, and conversions. This analysis helped identify successful strategies and areas for improvement, allowing for data-driven decision-making in future marketing efforts.

Furthermore, Tejas had discussions with Frank regarding potential candidates for various positions. They shared insights and recommendations based on their observations and interactions with individuals during the hiring process. These discussions aimed to ensure that Zoomus Marketing could recruit talented individuals who would contribute to the company’s growth and success.

As the week drew to a close, Tejas took the opportunity to reflect on their overall experience at Zoomus Marketing. He summarized his journey, highlighting key achievements, challenges, and lessons learned. This reflection allowed Tejas to understand his professional growth, the skills they acquired, and the value they brought to the organization. It was time for Tejas to graduate and move on to college.

Tejas said, “My overall experience at Zoomus Marketing was both fulfilling and enriching. Throughout my internship with the company, I worked on diverse projects, developed new skills, and contributed to impactful initiatives. I gained valuable insights into various aspects of marketing, and used my abilities in social media management, ad campaign design, and networking. The five weeks went so fast!”



