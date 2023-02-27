Rotary Club at Winter Project: Mega Achievement 1,000 New Blankets to Children

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Rotary collaborated with community leaders to work on projects that have a real, lasting impact on people’s lives.

Parsippany Rotary International’s “Annual Winter Coat Program” was a mega success due to the generous donors. The outpouring of donations from various families, businesses, Rotary’s partnered organizations Gandhian Society, TFASNJ, NRIVA, Vasavi Society, OM Sri Sai Balaji Temple, and individuals enabled to provide 1,000 new blankets and 100 winter coats to homeless adults and supporting five different organizations of Morris County: Table of Hope, HopeOne, Jersey Battered Women’s Service, Saint Ann’s Church, and Saint Peters Church.

This program is made possible because of the great teamwork and thorough planning and organizational efforts of all individuals from Parsippany Rotary International, Gandhian Society, TFASNJ, NRIVA, Vasavi Society, and OM Sri Sai Balaji Temple.

A special thank-you goes to Parsippany Mayor James R. Barberio for allowing the group to use Town Hall for the Winter Coats event on Sunday, February 26.

Sincere gratitude goes to Parsippany Rotary, Gandhian Society, TFASNJ, NRIVA, Vasavi Society, and OM Sri Sai Balaji Temple for Winter Coats, Blankets, and accessories for collecting, organizing, and transporting coats between locations.

The project was a huge effort collectively by all volunteers who donated their time and energy. Teams helped to shop, transported the coats, and spent many hours organizing the coats and event preparations.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Council President Loretta Gragnani, Vice President Michael dePierro, Councilmen Paul Carifi, and Frank Neglia attended the Winter Coats and Blankets event. Rotary International of Parsippany President Santosh Peddi, Directors Chandra Mulinti, Ann Grossi, Dr. Ravi Maddali, Nikhil Patel, BettyLou DeCroce, Anil Pulligala, and Ylka Padilla.

Gandhian Society Senior Directors, Rajendar Dichpally. NJTFAS: Madhu Rachakulla, General Secretary, Ravi Annadanam, IT Chair, Naga Mahendar Velishala, NRIVA Board member and Chapter lead: Ravi Peddi, Gangadhar Vuppala, Committee leaders Raj Kothamasu. Vasavi Society, President Subba Rao Sannidhi Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple Founder Surya Narayana Maddual, and Temple CEO TP Srinivas Rao were a great addition to the Winter Project this year. Special acknowledgment to Krypton Warriors Robotics Team NJ-State Champions for helping and donating to the project.

The members continue on Rotary’s mission to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Rotary International of Parsippany members looks for opportunities to improve our community and invest in the next generation for tomorrow.

