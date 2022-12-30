Two Patients Transported to Hospital after Small Fire

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Fire Department, along with Morris Plains Fire Department, Morris Plains Fire Association, Cedar Knolls Fire Department, Boonton Fire Department, Parsippany Police Department, Parsippany Emergency Medical Services, Morris County Office of Emergency Management EMS, Atlantic ALS, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 52 Averell Drive on a reported kitchen fire with burn victims.

Upon arrival, no fire was visible, but it was confirmed that there was one victim with extensive burns, and it was requested by Basic Life Support (BLS) that they be flown to RWJBarnabas Health for treatment.

A second victim was evaluated and also transported to the hospital. The damage to the home was minimal.