Christmas Concert at St. Andrew’s

PARSIPPANY — Relax and enjoy a Special Christmas Concert performed by St. Andrew’s Minister of Music, Don Ehrmann, on Friday, December 16, at 7:00 p.m.

Don has been the Minister of Music at St. Andrew for 22 years and enjoys performing unique arrangements of Christmas music, including some arrangements of his own.

It’s a perfect way to step aside from the crazy of the world and take time to enjoy our Advent time preparation for the birth of the Savior on Christmas. This event is free, although a non-perishable donation to the Parsippany Area Food Pantry is appreciated.

St. Andrew Lutheran Church is located at 335 Reynolds Avenue.