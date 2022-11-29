Signature Acquisitions Taps Newmark to Lead Leasing at Parsippany Office Buildings

PARSIPPANY — Signature Acquisitions one of the region’s most active and prestigious owners/managers of Class A suburban office space, announces it has selected Newmark as the leasing brokerage firm for Waterview Plaza located at 2001 Route 46 and Boulevard Plaza located at 1055 Parsippany Boulevard.

The assignment will be handled by Managing Director Daniel Reider and Associate John Crawford of Newmark’s Rutherford office.

Prominently located with frontage and visibility at the intersection of Interstates 80 and 287 along Route 46, Waterview Plaza is a five-story, 130,000-square-foot, premier Class-A office building featuring dramatic views of the Boonton River. Offering award-winning, on-site property management, the building includes a full suite of amenities highlighted by a fully renovated café with indoor and outdoor heated patio seating and a wide range of breakfast and lunch options. The building also offers tenants proximity to local hotels, shopping, and hospitality options as well as access to numerous residential communities.

Located just across Interstate 287 from Waterview Plaza, Boulevard Plaza is a five-story, 86,521-square-foot office building. Featuring award-winning, on-site property management, the building boasts a newly renovated lobby, shared conference facility, and on-site café with the same high level of accessibility to local area amenities as Waterview Plaza. Boulevard Plaza’s energy efficiency also earned the building an Energy Star recognition.

Waterview Plaza and Boulevard Plaza are well located with convenient access to local retail services and restaurants, as well as major routes and highways. Recent property improvements include upgraded common areas and tenant amenities,” said Dan Reider of Newmark. “We look forward to working with Signature on the continued lease-up of these buildings.”

Sandy Monaghan, SVP, Director of Leasing at Signature Acquisitions added, “In today’s office market, it’s clear that businesses are increasingly gravitating towards the highest-quality office spaces in their respective markets. We look forward to our partnership with Dan and his team at Newmark to bolster the tenant roster at these two buildings and further elevate their respective profiles in the local market.”