Complaints About Voting Machines; Machines Were Not Working Properlyl

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioners spent nearly $5 million to replace its 20-year-old voting machines. But some of those machines rolled out to local polling districts for Election Day are malfunctioning while other towns are struggling to accommodate a large voter turnout with half the voting machines they have received in the past.

At the Lake Parsippany Firehouse, when a Parsippany Focus reporter arrived to vote, both machines were not working and voters were patiently waiting to vote. After about 45 minutes, one machine was reprogrammed and the line of voters started moving. By the end of the night, when the doors were locked at 8:00 p.m. there were approximately 40 voters waiting in line to vote. The final vote was cast at about 8:35 p.m.

This experience was voiced across many voting districts in Morris County.

Related

Comments

Comments