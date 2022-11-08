Today is Election Day! Don’t Forget to Vote

MORRIS COUNTY — Today is Election Day. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Find a polling place near you.

If you requested a mail-in ballot, it is not too late to return it! You can return it one of the following three ways:

Mail: It must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before 6 days after Election Day.

It must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before 6 days after Election Day. Secure Ballot Drop Box: Place it in one of your county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Secure Ballot Drop Box locations

Place it in one of your county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Board of Elections Office: Deliver it in person to your county’s Board of Elections Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. County Election Officials

If you need information about how to vote or if you are encountering any problems while voting, please call the voter hotline at 1-877-NJ-VOTER (1-877-658-6837).

