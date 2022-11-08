Parsippany to Celebrate Veterans Day with Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1839 Route 46.

Parsippany has over 1,000 residents who are veterans, according to U.S. Census data. Census officials also found that the township had 64 veteran-owned businesses as of 2017.

Veterans and Gold Star family members can click here for a list of discounts at Morris County merchants. They must show their Morris County ID Card.

These businesses offer discounts to veterans and Gold Star family members who show their Morris County ID Card. Click here to learn how to obtain your ID card.

The Morris County Clerk’s Office provides Morris County Identification Cards for Gold Star family members, veterans, and senior citizens. They are perfect for those who may not have a driver’s license or just want an additional form of photo identification. Veteran’s ID Cards and Gold Star ID Cards can also be used to enjoy discounts at many participating Morris County businesses.

This service is free of charge for all Morris County Gold Star families in appreciation of their family member’s service in protecting our citizens and our country.

