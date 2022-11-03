Letter to the Editor: Banning Books and Andy Choffo, Jack Raia and Yvonne Ferise

Dear Editor:

History has taught us that indoctrinating students into specific ideologies and banning books is dangerous.

Moms for Liberty is a right-wing organization with a political ideology that among other things focuses its efforts on banning books in schools that the organization deems unacceptable. In order to achieve their goal, they support only school board candidates that adhere to their political ideology and so it follows will ban books

Moms for Liberty has endorsed school board candidates Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise (1,2,3), it seems logical that Andy, Jack, and Yvonne will attempt to ban books and adhere to Moms for Liberty political ideology in governing the board. It’s illogical the organization would endorse them if they didn’t.

Don’t take the chance with Parsippany students’ education. Vote to keep political ideology out of Parsippany’s Schools. Vote Alison Cogan, Kendra Von Achen, and Michelle Shappell for School Board.

Vote 4,5,6 on the Ballot.

Janice McCarthy

