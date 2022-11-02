Letter to the Editor: I Support of Andy Choffo, Jack Raia and Yvonne Ferise

Dear Editor:

I am writing in support of Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise for the Parsippany Board of Education. Andy, Jack, and Yvonne embody the wholesome values that we need to be fostered on our Board of Education. Andy, Jack, and Yvonne stand for the things I believe are important in our school district:

Providing a commonsense approach to education,

Protecting parental rights,

Developing fiscally responsible budgets that do not bankrupt us,

Providing a secure environment for our children to learn,

Creating policies and setting goals that increase student achievement, and

Supporting students most at risk with a robust Special Education program.

This election is critical for parents across the nation. Our voices need to be heard, starting at the local level. I have children in elementary school in Parsippany and I don’t want to have to worry about what my children are being taught. I want to know that they are being taught the core subjects and that the social issues are left for the kitchen table. My husband and I are more than capable of deciding what, when and how social issues are introduced to our children. That’s why it is important to choose school board members that won’t blindly accept the radical curriculum proposed by the State Department of Education, designed to indoctrinate our children.

I want a team that will stand up for the rights of parents to make decisions about what and how is taught to our children. Please join me in voting for Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise Lines 1 – 2 – 3 on November 8. The future of our children depends on them!

Ginamarie Smith