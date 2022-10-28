Letter to the Editor: Thieves in the Sherrill Campaign!

Dear Editor:

My name is Stephen Roman Sr., and I live in Parsippany and have for over 50 years.

I have always believed that we – as citizens of this great land have an obligation to – in some small way – be involved in the electoral process to get the man/woman who we feel best represents OUR interest.

To this end, I volunteered to put up signs for Paul DeGroot, the Republican candidate for Congress in the 11th District. I went to the Headquarters and picked up thirty signs and over the next two days, I placed them in spots that I had chosen and marked on a map so that the days after the election I could retrieve them for recycling. I have done this for many elections in the past. I have never had signs stolen as the Sherrill people have done!

Today I was driving to drop off old clothing at the Mission in Morristown. As I was driving onto Route 53, I noticed that the two signs I had put up were both gone, replaced by Sherrill signs, that was two of the thirty I had put up, so I turned right on Route 53 instead of left and BAM the eight signs I put up from Route 10 to Mt. Tabor were gone. I then drove through the areas I had placed signs, and everyone GONE!

I then retraced my previous route and ALL BUT TWO SIGNS WERE GONE…Replaced by Sherrill signs. At first, I was mad, but then I thought that Ms. Sherrill was not aware of this because she does NOT LIVE in District 11, she lives in Montclair. But I must wonder – I know democrats would do anything to keep their power, even to stealing an opponent’s lawn signs. If it were one or even two signs, I could say it was kids as we near Halloween, but not 30 signs….

Ms. Sherrill is backed by Billionaire George Soros; he pumped 12 million dollars into district 11 to keep Ms. Sherrill in office. But to stoop so low to steal Mr. DeGroot’s signs?? Ms. Sherrill those signs cost $3.50 each, times 30 – Please have your campaign, which is stuffed with Soros money issue a check in the amount of $105.00 to cover or have your street hoods replaced from where they were stolen.

I am an elderly man and how many more elections I will be able to be a part of is known only to GOD and the Sherrill campaign has stolen what little effort I could put into this election. SHAME ON MIKKI SHERRILL…

Respectfully submitted:

Stephen J. Roman Sr.

Related

Comments

Comments