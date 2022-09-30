PARSIPPANY — On the evening of September 28 the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District (PTHSD) inducted the first cohort of students into The National Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Honor Society (NSTEM). Directed by STEM Supervisors Rachel Villanova and Kelly Curtiss, PTHSD became the first NJ high school district to have a chapter of NSTEM in 2021.

In order to earn this prestigious honor, students must meet a set of rigorous expectations. Each of the students inducted completed a full year math, science and STEM elective courses during the 2021-2022 school year with a 3.0 grade point average or higher. Additionally, the students completed a minimum of 120 STEM enrichment hours beyond their regular school day.

In order to meet the challenge of 120 hours of STEM work outside of school, our inductees participated in school clubs like HACC, Space Club, HOSA, and Green Team Environmental Club. Students participated in various competitive leagues including Robotics, Math Competitions, and Science Olympiad. Many students volunteered their time serving the community by providing tutoring in math and science, running technology needs for school drama productions, piloting products such as Neuromaker Robotic Hands, and helping younger students learn computer programming languages through various STEM outreach programs. Students spent time shadowing doctors, nurses, and medical technicians at local medical facilities including The Clinton Medical Center and The Morris County Surgical Center. There were even students that received state level recognition for leadership in the STEM fields. All of our students were further honored by New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. The NSTEM inductees received a State of New Jersey Congressional Certificate celebrating their accomplishments and induction into NSTEM.

Many of the students inducted into the National STEM Honor Society were able to meet the NSTEM requirements as a result of their acceptance to the Parsippany Troy Hills School District’s STEM Pathways Program. Enrollment in the STEM Pathways Program provides students with opportunities to participate in presentations and hands-on STEM activities in addition to their regular school coursework. Our STEM Pathways Advisors at each high school work diligently to create enriching opportunities for students. Some of the presentations provided were professional panels from pharmaceutical companies, meteorologists from the National Weather Service, cybersecurity experts from the NJ Office of Homeland Security, and STEM alumni from PTHSD including Parsippany High School’s Astronaut Garrett Reisman.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills School District is proud of the accomplishments of our students in the STEM fields and look forward to the continued growth of our students and STEM programs. Congratulations on an outstanding accomplishment!

Related

Comments

Comments