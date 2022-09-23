Parsippany Welcomes Keshri Publishing with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The Keshri Publishing Inc. office is located at 90 East Halsey Road.

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, September 10, 100 professionals, family and friends joined together to celebrate the office opening of Keshri Publishing Inc. and Book Signing of the Amazon #1 Best Selling Book – The Diamond Lifestyle, written by Shri Ajvalia and Dr. Kesha.

Keshri Publishing specializes in helping healthcare executives, physicians, and business owners become key opinion leaders through writing and publishing their unique book.

Shri Ajvalia and Dr. Kesha formed the company in 2015, and have served over 80 physicians to become best selling authors, speakers, and consultants.

Attendance from the Parsippany Government Office included:

Mayor James Barberio Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee Justin Musella, Councilman, Township of Parsippany Robert Peluso, President, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Casey Parikh, Member of Parsippany Zoning Board

The afternoon event led with opening speeches by Shri Ajvalia and Dr. Kesha Ajvalia, the owners of Keshri Publishing Inc, proceed by the Mayor and all government officials.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presented Shri and Dr. Kesha a plaque officially initiating them into the Parsippany Township.

The day included a beautiful cake, ribbon cutting, delicious brunch, book signings, and networking with music.

The Keshri Publishing Inc. office is located at 90 East Halsey Road. If you are a healthcare leader and would like to establish your platform at the world class level please reach out to Keshri Publishing.

In addition to the wonderful opening Ceremony, Dr. Kesha and Shri also held a live book signing for their Amazon #1 Best Selling Book – The Diamond Lifestyle.

The Diamond Lifestyle is available on Amazon in Audiobook, Paperback, Hardcover, and E-Book.

Click here to purchase the book.

From McGraw Hill Medical Best-Selling Author, and Healthcare Publishing CEO, Shri Ajvalia.

The Diamond Lifestyle is the last book you will ever need to buy.

The Diamond Lifestyle is based on the two of the most well-known theories in psychological science: Maslow’s hierarchy of needs and the Pareto Principle.

The 7 Rules provide distilled expertise to living successfully in all areas of your life from: Finance, Health, Relationships, and Personal Development.

Rule #1: Attain financial security and get rid of money stress by using a proven personal finance strategy to automate how you handle your expenses, get rid of debt, create financial goals, and invest so you can create a passive income for life.

Rule #2: Obtain income security and grow your income by concentrating your effort in the frameworks for a successful career as an employee or business owner.

Rule #3 – Understand your current physical health, and use a personalized food and exercise routine to prevent major diseases, create more vitality and energy for life.

Rule #4 – Develop your unique purpose in life and use mental tools so you can control your happiness and overcome any emotional challenges in life.

Rule #5 – Become the best version of yourself through personal development by developing ambition, mastering yourself through hard skills, experiencing new people, places, and things, and becoming the change you wish to see.

Rule #6 – Build five core relationships with mutual care, trust, respect, and love. Ensure you spend time fostering these relationships.

Rule #7 – Embody the role model inside of you and pay it forward to others by sharing wisdom, wealth, time, and happiness.

For more information click here.

A Personal Note from the Shri Ajvalia, CEO of Keshri Publishing Inc:

The Diamond Lifestyle drastically changed my life, and it can elevate yours too.

I grew up as an only child, struggling in a small ghetto apartment with my two parents.

Today, I own over two million in real estate, am happily married to my wife, Dr. Kesha, donate generously to causes I care about, and have been self-employed since 2015. I have worked with the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, such as Johnson & Johnson, am a professional member of the National Speakers Association, and have won a South by Southwest Award.

How can I help you?

If you are interested in learning about my personal philosophy to living a happy and healthy life, read this book (The Diamond Lifestyle) and watch my (always) free content at www.ShriAjvalia.com.

If you’d like help writing your own book, check out my business – Keshri Publishing Inc. (www.KeshriPublishing.com)

To Your Success and Happiness,

Shri Ajvalia

P.S. – I never sell life coaching, courses, seminars, or masterminds. The Diamond Lifestyle is my humble contribution to the world that has given me so much. My only hope is you apply the principles, live your best life, and pay it forward.

“To know one life breathed easier because you lived, that is to be successful” –

Ralph Waldo Emerson