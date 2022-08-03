Mobile MVC is Coming to Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, August 19, Senator Joe Pennacchio, Assemblyman Brian Bergen, Assemblyman Jay Webber and Mayor James Barberio will host the NJ MVC Mobile Unit. The visit by the Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile unit will enable residents to access crucial motor vehicle services right here in Parsippany.

The unit will be stationed at the Parsippany Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The MVC will give priority to the first 40 residents who are pre-registered, and all additional residents will be placed wait list should there be enough time. Those who are interested in Real ID should indicate such on the registration form and plan to arrive between 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.

Available services will include: driver’s license renewals, Real IDs (limitations), registration renewals, veteran/handicap/Purple Heart placards, permits, and non-driver IDs. Residents can also drop off their old license plates.

Because the Real ID process take additional time (approximately 30 minutes), the unit will only be able to assist limited number of people with obtaining Real IDs. Those who are interested in Real ID should indicate such at time of registration.

Customers will need their 6 Points of ID and must bring their social security card.

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED. Call (973) 917-3420 or email asmwebber@njleg.org.