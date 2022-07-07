Frida Molina Makes Spring Semester 2022 Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY — Frida Molina has been named to Adelphi University’s spring 2022 semester Dean’s List.

Molina was among a select group of outstanding students recognized by Adelphi’s deans of Arts and Sciences, Education and Health Science, Business, Nursing and Public Health, Social Work and Psychology for superior academic performance. The list comprises full-time students-registered for 12 or more credits-who have completed at least nine graded credits and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester. This recognition becomes part of the student’s academic record and is entered into the individual’s transcript.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning

Adelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students’ lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support academic and career success. Adelphi offers exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training, with particular strength in our Core Four: Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, the Business and Education Professions, and Health and Wellness.

Recognized as a Best College by U.S. News & World Report, Adelphi is Long Island’s oldest private coeducational university. It serves more than 7,500 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York — just 23 miles from New York City’s cultural and internship opportunities — and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.

More than 118,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.