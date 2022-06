PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High School Band Boosters is hosting a Spring Car Wash Fundraiser on Saturday, June 11 at Parsippany High School, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

PHS Marching Band members will be washing vehicles to raise money to help finance the PHSBB Scholarship Fund.

Each year, PHSBB awards scholarships to graduating students who have participated in the band programs at PHS.

