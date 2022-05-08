Artemio Rodriguez Arrested for Driving Under The Influence

PARSIPPANY — The Fairfield Police Department arrested Artemio Rodriguez, 46, Parsippany, for driving under the influence on Thursday, May 5. At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Fairfield Police Department received a call reporting an erratic driver operating a red Honda with a specific NJ license plate.

The vehicle was traveling west on Route 46. Officer Jesse Schnackenberg observed the vehicle traveling west on Route 46 near #73 and began to follow it. As he was behind the vehicle, it is alleged that it failed to maintain its lane.

The vehicle was then stopped, and it is alleged that Rodriguez was the operator. It is alleged that Rodriguez displayed signs and symptoms consistent with an individual under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, including a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, glassy, watery, and bloodshot eyes, and confusion about where they had previously been. At this point, field sobriety testing was administered.

Based upon the results and the totality of the circumstances, Rodriguez was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for breath testing. His vehicle was impounded pursuant to New Jersey law. While at headquarters, it is alleged that Rodriguez refused to provide samples of his breath for chemical testing.

In addition to being charged with driving under the influence, he was also charged with refusal to submit to a breath test and four other motor vehicle charges. He was eventually released on his own recognizance pending an initial appearance in the Fairfield Municipal Court.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

