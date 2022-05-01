Parsippany Interfaith Luncheon to Gather at ICCC

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, May 15 ten Jews, ten Christians, ten Hindus, and ten Muslims from the religiously diverse community of Parsippany will gather at 12:00 noon to share together a common meal in a spirit of friendship and a desire for a greater understanding of one another’s faith traditions. Sitting around five round tables, the forty diners will listen to and discuss four brief talks providing overviews of each of the faiths.

The Parsippany Interfaith Luncheon will take place at the Islamic Community Cultural Center at 879 S. Beverwyck Road.

The vision for the dinner arose when the Parsippany United Methodist Church – next-door neighbors to the Islamic Cultural Center – applied for a grant to promote interfaith dialogue from the United Methodist Council of Bishops.

Funding from the grant will pay for the luncheon’s catering. Members of the press are invited to be present at the luncheon and report on what they witness taking place. By doing so, we hope the theme of interfaith friendship and understanding that the luncheon seeks to promote can be shared with the larger community. Members of the press will be well fed as well.

For further information, please contact Rev. Jeff Edwards, pastor of the Parsippany United Methodist Church at (201) 919-2138 or via email at JeffEdwards1955@gmail.com.