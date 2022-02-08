Former Mayor Frank Priore Dies

PARSIPPANY- Former Mayor Frank B. Priore died on Monday, February 7. Priore passed away suddenly from a reported condition with his heart.

Mayor Priore had served as Parsippany’s Mayor from 1982–1994 and ended his political career serving time in the federal prison system.

The ex-mayor, who coined the slogan “Pride of Parsippany,” was accused in December 1992 of receiving $5,100 in improper payments from the township dental plan to pay for himself, his daughter, and his girlfriend.

The indictment included Donald Mueller, 60, of Rockaway, superintendent of the Township owned Knoll Country Club, and Dr. Robert Armento, 55, of North Caldwell, who were involved in the scheme. Armento was a part-owner of Omega Network Systems Inc., administered the municipal workers’ health benefits for the township’s medical plan. Mueller passed prior to the trial.

U.S. Attorney Michael Chertoff said Priore and Mueller gave Armento the names of municipal employees that were used to pay fraudulent claims for medical services actually given Priore and his girlfriend. Priore received benefits beyond those he was entitled to, while his girlfriend, Joyce Despirito, was not eligible for any coverage under the town’s self-insured plan.

The indictment also alleged that Mr. Priore, who had campaigned for office as a reformer, had traded free rooms for himself at the Sheraton Tara Hotel in exchange for the hotel chain’s being allowed to put up unauthorized directional signs on nearby highways.

According to testimony at the trial, the company paid more than $5,000 in dental bills incurred by the Mayor, his girlfriend, and his teenage daughter that was not covered by the plan. Also according to court testimony, the company president covered the bills with checks made out to other public employees. Omega closed in March 1993, after a federal investigation.

Priore was convicted in March 1994 of 20 counts of mail fraud, bribery, extortion, and obstruction of justice. He served a five-year sentence in a Schuylkill County, Pa., prison.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.