Residents “Teed Off” After Council President dePierro Admits to Free Golf Club Memberships on Taxpayer Dime

Editors Note: This article was reprinted with permission from TAP INTO PARSIPPANY, published on January 24, 2022.

PARSIPPANY — While a budgetary crisis looms over Parsippany-Troy Hills and residents continue to grapple with a 40% hike in water and sewer fees, the Township Council had to reign in their own leader, Council president Michael dePierro, from forcing tax-fatigued residents to pay for free country club memberships to a chosen few township employees and volunteers.

Throughout the course of the spirited Council debate around this measure, dePierro repeatedly claimed his intention was in good faith to reward hard-working volunteers on the Fire Department, Emergency Management Services, and Rescue and Recovery.

However, TAPinto Parsippany obtained the Knoll East Country Club list of the publicly-funded municipal employees. The paid-perk line-up only lists five actual volunteers out of the 38 people who enjoy free country club memberships. Fourteen on the list are paid police officers, past and present — one of whom makes nearly a $200,000 annually salary and many of whom command salaries of $100,000 or more. 15 others are employees from various municipal departments ranging from Engineering to Water and Sanitation, Parks and Forestry, and Town Hall administrators; two are Board of Education teachers/coaches. None on the list are elected members of the Board of Education. In the Jan 18th meeting, dePierro stated that only elected Board of Education members are entitled to the benefit. TAPinto Parsippany spoke to four (4) members of the Board of Education. None of them knew anything about the free memberships to the Knoll Country Club West that were available.

The fee structures for the Knoll West Country Club memberships are as follows: Class A, resident members pay $910 annually to play at the Knoll East; Class A, non-residents remit $1820 annually; Class B, resident members pay $665 with Class B, non-residents submit $1,330 annually. The selected 38 township employees, past and present, are only permitted to book Tee times after Class A and B members have previously submitted their reservations. But dePierro’s statements didn’t end there as he disclosed under pressure during the public session that tax-payer-funded employee memberships have been a 50-year practice that he was seeking to formalize with a Council vote at Tuesday’s meeting. Despite his numerous attempts to provide persuasive rationale around his country club membership debacle, the council rejected dePierro’s proposal with a resounding 4 to 1 vote to table the resolution. You can listen to a small clip regarding this discussion by clicking here.

