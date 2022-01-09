Man Charged with Several Sexual Assault, Robbery, and Weapons Offenses

PARSIPPANY – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Parsippany Police Department Acting Chief Richard Pantina, announce the arrest of Earl L. Kelly, 36, of Hamilton.

Kelly has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(3) and N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2a(4), crimes of the First Degree; two counts of Sexual Assault, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-2c(1) crimes of the Second Degree; two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3a, crimes of the Third Degree; one count of Criminal Sexual Contact, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-3b, a crime of the Fourth Degree; one count of Robbery, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(2), a crime of the First Degree; one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5b, a crime of the Second Degree; Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4a, a crime of the Second Degree; Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(4), a crime of the Fourth Degree; and Criminal Restraint in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:13-2a, a crime of the Third Degree.

It is alleged that on December 24, 2021, the defendant sexually assaulted and robbed a 19-year-old victim while armed with a handgun at the Holiday Inn in Parsippany. Following an investigation, the defendant was apprehended by members of the Edison Police Department on January 7, 2022.

After the defendant’s arrest, he was transported to the Morris County Correctional Facility, and is pending a court appearance scheduled for January 8, 2022.

Anyone with information relating to this case or any related incident is asked to call Detective Thomas Laird of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6245.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit, the Parsippany Police Department, the Hamilton Township Police Division, and the Edison Police Department for their efforts in the investigation and arrest of this defendant.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendant is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Related

Comments

Comments