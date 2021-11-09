Parsippany To Honor Veterans Day With Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany will hold an in-person ceremony this Veterans Day at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Veterans Park. The event will also be broadcast and live-streamed.

The ceremony will feature speeches from various civic and spiritual leaders, musical performances from Parsippany residents and students, and a cannon salute. The township encourages attendees to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“Since our nation’s founding, we have turned to the brave people of our military to protect us from the world’s most dire circumstances,” said Mayor Michael Soriano. “Veterans Day is our annual celebration of their valor, courage, and sacrifice. It is with those thoughts in mind that the Township of Parsippany Troy-Hills will say thank you to our veterans. I ask everyone in our township to join us.”

The ceremony will also be broadcast virtually, live-streamed on Facebook Live, broadcast on Video On The Go Channel 21, and available on-demand through Video On The Go’s YouTube page.

Call Mike Sifonios at (973) 828-3125 for more information.