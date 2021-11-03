Republicans Sweep Parsippany; Barberio Leads With Over 1,000 Votes

With almost all votes counted in the unofficial tally, Republicans are in a position to take the mayorship and all Township Council seats

PARSIPPANY — According to the Morris County Board of Elections, 99.49% of districts have been reported in the unofficial tally. Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.

In today’s election, there were a total of 160,921 ballots cast out of 396,929 registered voters or 40.54%.

Mayor Democrat Michael Soriano 6,436 Mayor Republican James Barberio 7,483 Township Council Democrat Judy Hernandez 6,131 Township Council Democrat Cori A. Herbig 5,970 Township Council Republican Justin Musella 7,320 Township Council Republican Frank Neglia 7,056

Once the results are certified, Barberio would take a third term as Mayor. Barberio held the seat from 2010-2018 before the current Mayor Democrat Michael Soriano ousted him.

Please note that early voting results are not yet included with the results. Mail-In Ballots and Provisional Ballots Pending. Results are subject to change until all ballots are counted.