Republicans Sweep Parsippany; Barberio Leads With Over 1,000 Votes

With almost all votes counted in the unofficial tally, Republicans are in a position to take the mayorship and all Township Council seats

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
1933
The Unofficial Winners: Councilmen Justin Musella and Frank Neglia with Mayor James Barberio



PARSIPPANY — According to the Morris County Board of Elections, 99.49% of districts have been reported in the unofficial tally. Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.

In today’s election, there were a total of 160,921 ballots cast out of 396,929 registered voters or 40.54%.

Mayor Democrat Michael Soriano 6,436
Mayor Republican James Barberio 7,483
Township Council Democrat Judy Hernandez 6,131
Township Council Democrat Cori A. Herbig 5,970
Township Council Republican Justin Musella 7,320
Township Council Republican Frank Neglia 7,056

Once the results are certified, Barberio would take a third term as Mayor. Barberio held the seat from 2010-2018 before the current Mayor Democrat Michael Soriano ousted him.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany member Ilmi Bojkovic congratulations Justin Musella on receiving the highest number of votes in the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council race
Justin Musella with his fiancee Courtney Pirone celebrating at the Lake Parsippany Clubhouse
Newly elected Councilman Justin Musella pops open a bottle of champagne
Parsippany Focus Publisher congratulates Justin Musella
Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo gives a thumb up to the winning team
The winning team proudly displays champagne

Please note that early voting results are not yet included with the results. Mail-In Ballots and Provisional Ballots Pending. Results are subject to change until all ballots are counted.

