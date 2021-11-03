Republicans Sweep Parsippany; Barberio Leads With Over 1,000 Votes

PARSIPPANY — According to the Morris County Board of Elections, 99.49% of districts have been reported in the unofficial tally. Results don’t become official until Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi certifies them.
In today’s election, there were a total of 160,921 ballots cast out of 396,929 registered voters or 40.54%.
Mayor
Democrat
Michael Soriano
6,436
Mayor
Republican
James Barberio
7,483
Township Council
Democrat
Judy Hernandez
6,131
Township Council
Democrat
Cori A. Herbig
5,970
Township Council
Republican
Justin Musella
7,320
Township Council
Republican
Frank Neglia
7,056
Once the results are certified, Barberio would take a third term as Mayor. Barberio held the seat from 2010-2018 before the current Mayor Democrat Michael Soriano ousted him.
Please note that early voting results are not yet included with the results. Mail-In Ballots and Provisional Ballots Pending. Results are subject to change until all ballots are counted.