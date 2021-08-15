EAST HANOVER — Law enforcement is actively investigating a suspicious death at the OYO Hotel, 130 Route 10 West.

The incident is being investigated by the East Hanover Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. There is no danger to the public at this time and there is no further information related to the investigation that will be released at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the East Hanover Police Department at (9730 887-0432, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (973) 285-6200 or Morris County Crime Stoppers at (800) 743-7433.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

