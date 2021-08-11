Shaw, Smith and Krickus Holds Successful Fundraiser

MORRIS COUNTY — Shaw, Smith, and John Krickus held a successful fundraiser at The Mansion in Mountain Lakes on Tuesday, August 10.

There was lots of great conversation, company, and fun, and many other friends at the “Summer Reception ’21” for the Keep Morris Strong campaign.

Stephen H. Shaw

Stephen H. Shaw is a lifelong resident of New Jersey and has lived in Morris County for more than five decades. He is serving his first term on the board and was elected by his peers on January 4, 2021, to be Commissioner Director for 2021.

He also chairs the county’s Capital Budget and Facilities Review Committee and the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee, which has been key to Morris County retaining its AAA financial rating throughout the pandemic. He is a voting member of the County College of Morris and Morris County School of Technology Boards of School Estimate and liaison to the County Public Works.

Commissioner Shaw moved back to his hometown of Mountain Lakes 22 years ago and became active in public service, was elected to the borough council for 12 years, and was selected by his peers as mayor for three of those years.

He was a member of the Mountain Lakes Planning Board for seven years and was named “Mountain Lakes Police Citizen of the Year” in 2012. He also served his community as a leader of the Vestry of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Mountain Lakes.

Commissioner Shaw was a member and Vice-Chair of the Morris County Open Space Trust Fund Committee, assisting in the preservation of the Giralda Farms Preserve at Loantaka Brook Reservation in Chatham Township with a $10 million Morris County Open Space grant.

Professionally, Commissioner Shaw owns and operates a small family contracting business and has been president of his local and state builder’s trade association.

He is a graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology; Newark College of Engineering, with a BS in Civil Engineering; and in 2006 was named their “Outstanding Alumnus.” In addition, he is a licensed New Jersey real estate agent, a licensed private pilot, is married, and has two adult children and one grandchild.

Deborah Smith

Deborah Smith joined the board on January 3, 2016, and she is now serving her second, three-year term. She served as Director last year and was elected by her peers on January 4, 2021, to lead the board as Commissioner Deputy Director for a new year.

She also is chair of the County Budget Committee and is a voting member of the Insurance Fund Commission, and is a liaison to the County Administration and Finance departments.

Previously, Commissioner Smith served on the Denville Council for 20 years, with two years as Council President and two years as the Council’s Planning Board Member. She also served on the Denville Zoning Board before her Council tenure.

Commissioner Smith has long served her community, volunteering for many community activities. She was the Township Council’s liaison to the Denville Public Library, senior citizens’ organizations, the local historical society, fire department, and many other groups.

While serving on the Denville Council she cast the key vote that prevented potential development and led to the eventual acquisition and preservation of 420 pristine acres of former Jersey City watershed land, a site now named Jonathan Woods.

A graduate of Long Island University in Brooklyn, N.Y. with a BS in Mathematics and a Masters in Counseling, she received a Certified Financial Planning degree from Adelphi University, completed a Certificate in Municipal Government from Rutgers, and participated in the CTW Excellence in Public Service Series.

Commissioner Smith had careers in market and media research with AC Nielsen and Simmons Market Research Bureau, worked in financial markets as a stockbroker and commodity broker, and was an advertising director for a New Jersey rehabilitation magazine, before starting a 25-year-career with Dun & Bradstreet as a Key Accounts Manager. In November 2014, Commissioner Smith retired from D&B.

Commissioner Smith resides in Denville with her husband Steven, a small business owner in Randolph.

John Krickus

John Krickus is serving his second, three-year term on the board. He is a member of the Budget Committee and the Strategic Planning Advisory Committee that has been key to maintaining the County’s AAA finance rating during the pandemic. He also is a liaison to the Morris County Improvement Authority and a voting member of the County College of Morris and Morris County School of Technology Boards of School Estimate.

During his first term on the board, Commissioner Krickus served on the budget committee that reduced county property taxes and prioritized investing in county infrastructure, including doubling the mileage of county roads that were repaved annually.

Previously, he served on the Washington Township Committee for 12 years, including three years as Mayor.

While serving on the Washington Township Committee, he was active in preserving 4,000 acres of farmland and some 14,000 acres of open space, which helped maintain the rural and historic character of the Long Valley and Schooleys Mountain sections of Washington Township.

Commissioner Krickus served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and is a graduate of Drew University with a BA in Economics and Political Science. He received his MBA from Lehigh University and was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in New Jersey. He is employed as a product manager working in business information services.

Born and raised in Madison, he now lives in Long Valley with his wife Carolyn and daughters Kelly and Casey.

